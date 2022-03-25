Man gets prison time for sexual criminal conduct

A man faced with several sexual criminal conduct felonies in one case and already on probation for another case, was sentenced to prison time in both on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Brandon James Nisley, 28, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for felony distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct with a child. Four other felonies of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child were dismissed after Nisley pleaded guilty to the first charge in January.

The 15 months will be served consecutively with a pair of other convictions from 2021 in which he was sentenced to probation for attempted fourth degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim less than 16 years of age and distributing via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct with a child.

Those sentences were amended in late January of this year to 20 months and 15 months in prison respectively. He was given credit for 249 served. Those two sentences run concurrently to each other.

In this most recent case, Nisley was found to have had several lewd or provocative photos of a 13-year-old girl he had met on a cellphone. After they were discovered, Nisley reportedly told the arresting officer that he assumed he was going to jail because of the photos.

It was also discovered that between Dec. 11, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022, approximately 3,308 text messages were exchanged between the two.

In one of the messages Nisley requested “saucy pics,” and when the defendant asked what kind, he replied with, “whatever you think will tease me.”