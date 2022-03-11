Letter to the Editor: Ettinger worthy of vote

When I walked in the door this morning having just come from the Y my wife said “have you heard the good news?” Responding “No, I had not heard the news and what is it?” Jeff Ettinger is running for the vacant 1st District seat, left open by the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

I have recently been depressed with the news of the continuing war in Ukraine and the continuing problems with COVID. But hearing this wonderful news about Jeff running for Congress immediately turned my spot of depression around. How fortunate we are to have Jeff Ettinger throwing his name in and running for office.

I first met Jeff many years ago when he was on the Board of Sacred Heart and fairly new to the community of Austin. He used his attorney and leadership skills to ensure that the new assisted living wing on Sacred Heart was undertaken and built appropriately. You could always find Jeff and LeeAnn on a Friday evening sitting in the bleachers of the Austin High School gym engrossed in the basketball game, watching their son on the basketball team.

Will Jeff be as successful as a politician as he was as a corporate executive? You bet he will. He will bring all of his leadership skills to Congress along with his desire to do what is right. We need Jeff and his desire to be a part of the solution in Washington, DC rather than the problem. Jeff has my vote.

Roger Boughton

Austin, MN