LaVonne Vaughan, 87, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, at her home at The Cedars, in Austin.

LaVonne was born Dec 1, 1934, to Kenneth and Delores Renslow. LaVonne grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. LaVonne married Kenny Vaughan in 1958 in Austin. They were happily married for 56 years. They raised their three Sons and one Daughter in a ranch house they built, in Rose Creek. During her life, she worked with kids, clothing and flowers before opening a business of her own. Indulge, her candy, cards and unmentionables shop was a fixture on Main Street in Austin for years. LaVonne, and her beloved Indulge shop, put a smile on the face of everyone who entered. LaVonne loved to bake huge amounts of cookies and bread. She enjoyed jazz and big band music as well as reading. She loved ice cream…..lots and lots of gourmet ice cream. But, most of all, she enjoyed long walks with her constant companion and world-class-treat-consuming dog, Yoo-Hoo.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; son, Tom; parents, Ken and Delores Renslow; and brother, Gene Renslow.

LaVonne is survived by her son, Brian (Lois) Vaughan and their daughters, Taylor and Rachel; son, Dave (Terri) Vaughan and their son, Colin, and their son, Lucas (Meggan) Leifermann and their daughter and son, Sydnee and Reid; and daughter, Patti (Ross) Rugg.

A memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 12th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Debbie King Quale officiating. The family will be greeting friends and relatives one hour prior to the service.