Kenneth Lyle Mjoen was born in a stone house on a farm near Volin, SD on February 14, 1929, to Edward and Gertrude Mjoen. He died in Rochester, MN on March 14, 2022, with his family by his side. During the years between, he lived a life full of love and laughter.

Growing up in Volin he enjoyed swimming holes, playing basketball, and singing in high school productions. After graduating from Volin High School he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Missouri during the Korean War. While on leave he met his future wife, LeElla Docken. Together they created an incredible partnership and raised four children David (Gloria), Lori (Rol), Becky (Jim), and Amy and welcomed three grandchildren Eddie, Jackie, and Emma and two great-grandchildren Ethan and Skye.

Kenny was an active member in Sons of Norway, Kiwanis, his church, and other community programs. He dreamt of traveling to the Holy Land, also known as Norway, and to go fishing in Canada. He achieved both several times. He loved nature especially watching the birds at his multiple birdfeeders. He loved to learn and to educate which he did as a high school science teacher in Austin, MN until he retired. He loved pumpkin pie and gardening. He loved opera and woodworking. Every day he laughed, told stories, and was grateful for all he had. He was, quite simply, joy.

He has now joined his wife, his son, and three brothers and has left cherished memories with his daughter to his extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, MN 55060. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and a lunch will follow the service.