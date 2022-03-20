Jodi Kay Novak (DeVriendt, McAnally), born June 2, 1959, passed away at her home on February 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband and sons.

Jodi was truly an angel on Earth. She gave so much love and understanding to those who were lucky enough to be in her life. Jodi worked at Mayo Health Systems for 14 years.

Jodi’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the hospice staff at Mayo that made it possible for Jodi to stay at home. The staff were incredible in providing the best care to Jodi. Along with the wonderful hospice care, her devoted husband, Joe, never left her side. They were inseparable.

Jodi is survived by her loving husband Joseph Novak, Austin, MN; son Jesse DeVriendt of Kasson, MN; son Casey DeVriendt of Pueblo, CO; sister Kathy Reichl of Albert Lea. She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Daniel DeVriendt.