Jena DeMoss: March snackfest – dietitian top 3 snack ideas for game day gatherings

While we watch others perform amazing feats of athletic prowess, it is often customary to indulge in a variety of foods and snacks. These dishes do not have to be unhealthy or weigh us down. We can enjoy fun foods and games, while not getting off track of our health and wellness goals. Below are three top snack ideas selected by your Hy-Vee dietitians that will make great additions to your game day gathering.

Beanitos: Beanitos make a great corn or potato chip alternative. They are made with beans, making them a good source of fiber and higher in protein than traditional options. Pair Beanitos with a tasty hummus or fresh salsa for even more nutritional value.

Kebabs: Kebabs are a fun and easy finger food option for a party. Stop by the meat department of your local Hy-Vee to pick up some pre-made kebabs. Kebabs combine protein and fiber-filled vegetables to help fill you up and keep you full longer. Select chicken kebabs for a leaner protein option; the peppers and onions will boost your vitamin and mineral intake.

Veggie Tots: Sneak in some extra vegetables to your party with these fun and tasty veggie tots! Vegetable tots will add fiber, vitamins and minerals to your party platter. Green Giant Broccoli & Cheese Veggie Tots are a crowd pleaser and may even get the kids to eat some more vegetables!

Keep your game day snacks fun, tasty and healthy! This will help make sure your guests are having a good time and everyone still gets a boost of nutrition. For another party snack option, try making the recipe below for Sesame Turkey Bites.

Sesame Turkey Bites

All you need

• 1 lb. ground turkey

• ½ cup fresh bread crumbs

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tsp onion powder

• 1 tsp salt

• ½ tsp black pepper

• 1 tsp dried parsley

• 1 egg

• ½ cup teriyaki sauce, divided

• 2 scallions, thinly sliced

• 1 tsp sesame seeds

All you do

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine turkey, bread crumbs, garlic, onion powder, salt, pepper and parsley in a large bowl.

2. In a separate dish, lightly whisk egg and ¼ cup teriyaki sauce. Add to turkey mixture and combine thoroughly without over mixing. Cover bowl and refrigerate 15 minutes.

3. Line a large baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

4. Once meatball mixture is slightly chilled, roll into 1½-inch balls. Place meatballs 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheet and bake until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F, about 20-25 minutes.

5. Garnish meatballs with scallions and sesame seeds and drizzle with remaining teriyaki sauce.

Recipe source: hy-vee.com

Recipe link: www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/sesame-turkey-bites

For healthy meals every day of the week, ask your local dietitian about our Healthy Habits Menu Program. You can also get the whole family involved with healthy recipes with help from our Virtual Kids in the Hy-Vee Kitchen cooking classes and our upcoming Spring Break Cooking Camps! For more information head to hy-vee.com/health today.