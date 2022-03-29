Jena DeMoss: Give your gut health the attention it deserves

Ever get a terrible stomachache after eating? That might be your gut telling you that it is not happy with the lack of care it is getting. April is IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month, so let’s celebrate by giving our gut health a little extra attention. In addition, our gut health is tied to our overall health, so by focusing on our gut health we are actually helping care for our whole body.

Not everyone suffers from IBS, but it is still important to be in tune with your digestive health. One way to start doing this is to increase your knowledge about the digestive system. So let’s take a closer look at some frequently asked gut health questions.

What is the gut microbiome? The gut microbiome is the combination of microorganisms, including healthy bacteria that reside in our digestive tract. This population of microorganisms plays a role in the function of our digestive system, contributes to our metabolic functions and supports our immune system. Keeping a healthy and flourishing gut microbiota can not only help support your gut health, but also your overall health and wellness.

What is the difference between probiotics and prebiotics? Probiotics are what we call the live microorganisms that can be consumed to help boost the population of healthy bacteria in the digestive system. These can come in the form of shelf-stable or refrigerated capsules, as well as in yogurt, kefir or other fermented foods. Prebiotics are what we call the food that we feed the microorganisms in our digestive tract. Prebiotics are a form of fiber and we can get them from our whole foods and in a variety of supplement forms.

Should I be following a low-FODMAP diet? FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, which are all types of short-chain carbohydrates that can cause digestive distress in some people when they eat them. A low-FODMAP diet is a type of elimination and reintroduction diet that can be used to identify certain food intolerances. It is not a diet that is meant to be followed long-term; it is a diagnostic tool that should be done under the guidance of a physician or dietitian. Already on the low-FODMAP diet and trying to find foods to meet your needs? Check out our new online ordering site complete with a collection of low-FODMAP approved foods: https://wholelotta.com/collections/low-fodmap.

Your digestive health is important and can have a big impact on your overall health. Now that we have a better understanding of the gut, let’s fuel it with this tasty and easy-to-make sauce. It will not only offer great probiotics and other nutrients to your gut, but it will also make a zesty addition to your sandwiches, wraps or chicken!

Roasted Garlic Yogurt Everything Sauce

Serves 4

All you need

• 5 large cloves garlic, unpeeled

• 1 (5-oz) container Culinary Tours plain Icelandic yogurt

• 2 tsp lemon zest

• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

• 1 tbsp minced fresh parsley

• 2 tsp Gustare Vita garlic-flavored olive oil

All you do

1. Place a small skillet over medium heat. Add unpeeled garlic and cook 10 minutes, flipping occasionally, until browned. Remove from pan; cool slightly. Remove peels from garlic and mince. Place into a small serving dish.

2. Mix in yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley and garlic-flavored olive oil. Stir to combine and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/roasted-garlic-yogurt-everything-sauce