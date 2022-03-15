Jeanine P. Johnson, 92

Jeanine P. Johnson, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Jeanine Phyllis Stelter was born April 28, 1929, in Lyon County, Marshall, Minnesota, the daughter of Ernest and Gina (Riste) Stelter. She graduated in 1946 from Lynd High School and went on to attend Mankato Teachers College. After college, and at the age of 19, Jeanine began her teaching career at Milroy and then at Worthington until her marriage to Ramsey on June 26, 1951, in Island Lake Township in Lyon County. Their union was blessed with one son, Kevin. Jeanine was a substitute teacher in many elementary schools in Austin. In 1975, she began a career in real estate that went on for many years. Jeanine was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, where she was active in WELCA and Circle. She enjoyed reading, biking, and traveling in the RV. Jeanine enjoyed technology and was an early adapter of the personal computer, IPad and Alexa. She was a voracious reader and even though her vision began to deteriorate she was able to continue to read using the audio book program through the public library as well as other online apps. She lived on her own in the Village Cooperative and was very independent. Jeanine will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her son, Kevin (Susan) Johnson of Great Falls, MT; two grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Donna Stelter of Mesa, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gina Stelter, husband Ramsey Johnson and her brother Duane Stelter.

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.