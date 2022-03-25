Jamey Helgeson: LIFE 70th anniversary events in 2022

Below are listed some of the important upcoming events celebrating LIFE Mower County’s 70th anniversary.

• Volunteer Appreciation Week – April 17-23: All volunteers will receive information on when and where to pick up an appreciation gift.

• 70th Annual Meeting and Awards: Tuesday, May 2 at LIFE Mower County, FREE Meal at 5:30, Meeting at 6:15, All members, volunteers, donors and community supporters are welcome to attend. We are looking for award nominations. More information can be found at www.lifemowercounty.org/annualmeeting.

• 70th Anniversary Dance: Saturday, Sept. 24 – More information coming soon.

• 70th Anniversary Celebration, Sunday, Oct.16: More information coming soon.

Help LIFE Mower County raise $1,952 by visiting www.lifemowercounty.org/70thanniversary.

27th Annual Rose Sale

Thank you to everyone that has purchased roses this year and assisted with our sale. We sold 446 dozen roses!!! AMAZING!!! Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 5, when roses will be available to be picked up and will be delivered throughout the City of Austin. Don’t worry if you missed your chance to order, we will have extra roses available for purchase on April 5.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Creative Arts, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Game Night, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Open Center, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Leroy Dinner Theater, 5 p.m.

April 5: 27th Annual Rose Sale Pick-up and Delivery Day

April 6: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

April 7: Cooking for Comfort, 4 p.m.

April 8: Eggstravaganza, 6 p.m.

April 9: Dinner and a Movie, 3:30 p.m.