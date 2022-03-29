ITEEA Recognizes Outstanding Educators at 84th annual conference

Technology and engineering educators, including Austin High School teacher Ryan Stanley, were honored by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) at its 84th annual conference held March 9-12, in Orlando.

Classroom educators from across the nation at the elementary, middle, and high school levels received ITEEA’s Teacher Excellence Award. Sponsored by ITEEA and Goodheart-Willcox, the Teacher Excellence Award is one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education classroom teachers and is presented in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the profession and their students. The Teacher Excellence Award provides public recognition at the local/state through international levels.

The Teacher Excellence Awards program was established to identify outstanding technology and engineering teachers who will serve as models for their colleagues and who could form a leadership core to affect change in the field. Separate Teacher Excellence Awards are available for elementary, middle and high school teachers. Every state is eligible to participate with their selected recipients at each level including elementary, middle, and high school.

“The award winners exhibit so many high-quality programs and activities occurring globally in technology and engineering education! It is inspiring to learn from these leaders, and we should all feel proud to be connected with these colleagues,” said ITEEA President, Debra Shapiro, DTE.

For more information about ITEEA, its Annual Conference, or its Awards Program, or its Foundation, contact ITEEA by phone: 1-703-860-2100, email: iteea@iteea.org, or visit the website at www.iteea.org.