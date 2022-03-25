In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate players remain loyal to attendance at both Tuesday and Wednesdays games, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Mower County Senior Center. Last week we noted some of the “stars” in this game, this week you will see some of those people who were waiting in the wings, as Rose Creek took first place on Tuesday and an Albert Lea team was second. There were nine teams competing with Austin players finishing in third and fourth positions. Congratulations to all winners regardless of placements or positions. Even non winners enjoy the competition.

First place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; second place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fourth place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson.

On Wednesday, a Mason City, Iowa team took the high score with 11 teams playing.

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fourth place, John Liesen and Lorraine Quinlivan; fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland.

This congenial group continues to invite all bridge players to come join either day, meet new friends and enjoy the company of old friends as we continue to play this competitive game of cards.

Last Saturday, Vandy Newman and Jim Fisher competed in a sectional Bridge Tournament, held in Rochester. Their bridge group came in first in the second session. Plans for further visits to the Med City are being made by another team to participate in the April Swiss Teams event.