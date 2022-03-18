In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is a fun game. It’s solving problems, thinking, analyzing and good exercise for the elderly. An article in the February issue of the ACBL Magazine spoke of a fan who idolized Omar Sharif as being the most famous Duplicate player of all time. Another fan took exception to that statement. He felt the distinction should go to Dwight D. Eisenhauer.

With tongue in cheek, keep reading to see the bridge stars who gather in Austin at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. Some of them might decide to enter the field of politics. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Blue Earth, Austin and Mason City and Northwood, Iowa. Tuesdays had four tables playing. Winners were:

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; second place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; third place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland.

Wednesdays winners, with nine teams playing, include:

First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; second place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson.