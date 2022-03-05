In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Club Bridge players gather together on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. each day. The Mower County Senior Center is under new management, and all visitors are being greeted by volunteer receptionists who helpfully assist each visitor to get signed in. Part of the sign-in process is checking which activity a visitor is seeking: 500 cards, bridge, lunch, pool, etc. If the visitor is not a member of the Center, that person would be asked to join the Center at a cost of $30 per year. If not, visitors will be asked for a $1 fee to stay and participate in an activity.

Tuesday there were four tables. Winners were:

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan; fourth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

On Wednesday, six tables played.

First place, Gail Schmidt and Stan Schultz; second place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fourth place (tie), Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland and Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; sixth place, Barb Rofshus and Ed Schiede.

Players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Blue Earth and Mason City, Iowa