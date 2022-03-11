In You Community: Duplicate Bridge

March 11, 2022

By Daily Herald

Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge was played on Tuesday at the Mower County Senior Center with nine teams playing. Winners were:

First place (tie) Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland and Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; fifth place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen.

Eleven teams played on Wednesday. Winners were:

First place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; second place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen; fourth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fifth place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup.

Players come from distant Mason City, Iowa and Blue Earth and locally from Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. Both sessions start  at 11:30 a.m.

We mourn the passing of one our own, Ray Schmidt, of Austin, who passed away on Saturday this past week. Ray was deemed an excellent Bridge player, a rock among all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

