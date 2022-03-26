I-90 eastbound construction begins April 4 west of Stewartville

Published 7:00 pm Friday, March 25, 2022

By Daily Herald

Eastbound Interstate 90 motorists west of Stewartville will experience reduced traffic lanes, and an eastbound entrance ramp closure will take place at Olmsted County Road 6 when construction begins on April 4 for repaving and bridge pier work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic on eastbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane west of Mower County Road 15 to east of Olmsted County Road 6. Additionally, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-90 at County Road 6 will be closed and detoured and the High Forest Rest Area for eastbound traffic will be closed beginning June 8 for paving work.

The signed detour for motorists on County Road 6 wanting to enter eastbound I-90 is to follow Country Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, go north on Hwy 63 to the I-90 interchange.

Overall, the project includes:

• Resurfacing approximately 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower County Road 1 to .9 miles east of Hwy 63 in Olmsted County;

• Resurfacing interchange ramps at County Road 6 and Hwy 63;

• Improving and repairing guardrail and drainage throughout project;·       

• Resurfacing the car parking lot of High Forest Rest Area and improving entrance/exit ramps and facility accessibility; and

• Improving four bridges.

