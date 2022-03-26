I-90 eastbound construction begins April 4 west of Stewartville

Eastbound Interstate 90 motorists west of Stewartville will experience reduced traffic lanes, and an eastbound entrance ramp closure will take place at Olmsted County Road 6 when construction begins on April 4 for repaving and bridge pier work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic on eastbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane west of Mower County Road 15 to east of Olmsted County Road 6. Additionally, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-90 at County Road 6 will be closed and detoured and the High Forest Rest Area for eastbound traffic will be closed beginning June 8 for paving work.

The signed detour for motorists on County Road 6 wanting to enter eastbound I-90 is to follow Country Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, go north on Hwy 63 to the I-90 interchange.

Overall, the project includes:

• Resurfacing approximately 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower County Road 1 to .9 miles east of Hwy 63 in Olmsted County;

• Resurfacing interchange ramps at County Road 6 and Hwy 63;

• Improving and repairing guardrail and drainage throughout project;·

• Resurfacing the car parking lot of High Forest Rest Area and improving entrance/exit ramps and facility accessibility; and

• Improving four bridges.