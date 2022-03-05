History Happy Hour reviews KKK in SE MN

History Happy Hour at the Hormel Historic Home will be hosting Susan V. Hansen at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

Hansen will be presenting a documentary she researched, wrote, and produced entitled “The Ku Klux Klan in Southeastern Minnesota.”

Randal J. Forster, Executive Director of the Mower County Historical Society, said he is pleased to have Hansen share what her research has revealed about the history of the KKK in southeastern Minnesota. Forster acknowledges that this topic might be difficult for some people to hear, however “history isn’t always pretty.” However, he emphasizes that it is important to examine topics such as this so we can learn from the past.

This is a free event for members of the Hormel Historic Home, Austin MN Friends of the Library, and the Mower County Historical Society. There is a $5 cover charge for non-members.

Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in a discussion following the presentation.

This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council in cooperation with a private foundation.

History Happy Hour is a monthly history series where you can experience history and enjoy a cocktail and appetizers with other folks interested in history! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Social Hour with the presentation starting promptly at 6 p.m. Coffee, water, and appetizers will be provided and a cash bar is available.

Please call the Hormel Historic Home at 507- 433-4243 to reserve your spot for this presentation or email director@mowercountyhistory.org for more information.