Helen M. Swenson, 88

Helen M. Swenson of LeRoy, MN, died on Monday, March 7, 2022 at her son’s farm at the age of 88.

Helen Marie Wierson was born May 6, 1933 to Marion and Cordelia Wierson. She loved garage sales and puzzles, but most of all, she loved her family.

Helen is survived by her children Eleanor (Pete) Horsman of Spring Valley, MN, Dory Swenson of LeRoy, Dennis (Cheryl) Swenson of LeRoy, Diane (Randie) Olsen of Blaine, MN, and Barb (Larry) Peters of LeRoy, 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, sisters Norma Stevens and Marlene Kellogg, brother Jerry (Margaret) Wierson, sister-in-law Pat Swenson of Rochester, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Swenson Jr., son Danny, daughters Susan and Colleen, parents Marion and Cordilla Wierson, mother and father-in-law Henry and Margaret Swenson, sisters and brothers-in-law JoEtta and Floyd Dohlman, Kenny and Charlotte Sandve, Mort Kellogg, and Glenn Stevens.

Funeral services for Helen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at LeRoy Lutheran Church in LeRoy, MN with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will take place at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m.at Hindt Funeral Home in LeRoy on Thursday, March 10 and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

