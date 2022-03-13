Hayfield girls will open state tournament play Thursday

The Hayfield girls basketball team will open the Minnesota Class A State Tournament as a No. 5 seed and it will face No. 4 seeded Cass Lake-Bena in the quarterfinals in the Maturi Pavillion at the University of Minnesota at 1 p.m. Thursday.

CLB is 28-2 overall and it has won 18 straight games. Hayfield is 31-0 overall.

The winner of that game will play in Williams Arena at noon on Friday and the Class A state title game is set or noon Saturday. It will be played in Williams Arena.