Hayfield girls take fourth at state

The Hayfield girls basketball team finished in fourth place at the Minnesota Class A state tournament after it lost to Mayer Lutheran by a score of 65-44 in Concordia University in St. Paul Saturday.

The Vikings (32-2 overall) were led by Natalie Beaver, who scored 15 points.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 15; Kristen Watson, 6; McKenna Chick, 6; Aine Stasko, 5; Ava Carney, 3; Chelsea Christopherson, 3; Josanne Tempel, 3