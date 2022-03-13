Hayfield boys close in on second straight state berth

The Hayfield boys basketball team moved one step closer to getting back to state when it beat Spring Grove (24-5 overall) 54-40 in Mayo Civic Center Saturday.

Easton Fritcher had nine points for the Vikings (28-2 overall) and he has now surpassed 1,000 career points.

Isaac Matti scored 21 points for Hayfield and Zander Jacobson added 12.

Hayfield will play Goodhue in the Section 1A championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.