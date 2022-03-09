Geraldine  “Jerry”  Werner, 92

Geraldine Marie (Anderson) Werner age 92 of Austin, Minnesota was called home to heaven on March 4, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin.

Jerry (Geraldine) was born April 30, 1929 in Winona, Minnesota to Ruth and Peter Anderson. She grew up in Minnesota City, Minnesota and attended Cathedral High School in Winona. She moved to Austin where she worked as a Hairdresser and later at Hormel Foods.

On October 13, 1956 she married Donald Werner at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. She has 3 sons, Steven (Catherine) Werner, Timothy (Kathleen) Werner and Peter (Kari) Werner. She has 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with the 4th expected soon.

Known for her gentle way and her great smile, she will be missed by family and friends. A visitation for Jerry will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Mayer Funeral Home. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com