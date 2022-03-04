Evie Mohrfeld: Calendar is set for a year of travels

Our annual Travel Show date was held this past weekend. Signs are that folks are ready to travel.

Our schedule will start out cautiously with us still needing to show proof of vaccination along with bringing along a mask. Some stops may still require them. As it is early in the season, some places have lifted the mask wearing, but still do require you to show their cards. Hopefully, as the year progresses it will all ease up.

Among our day trips, the Church Basement Ladies still ranks high on our list of travels.

We have set the date of April 5 for our first trip of the CBL. This will be held at the Ames Center in Bloomington. This is the original production that started it all 20 years ago. They are now leaving on a national tour of this show.

We have included a stop at Q Cumbers , a delightful deli which features “Vegetables are Good” and so much more. A few seats remain. Call soon at 1-507-438-3946.

We have a full calendar on hand of our upcoming trips. These may be picked up at the south entrance of the Mower County Senior Center, under the canopy. Besides the one-day trips, we also have included several extended trips in this year’s schedule. How about a five-day trip to the Dakotas? We will visit Medora Western Musical, dedicated to the legacy of America’s 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt. We will also visit Mt. Rushmore and a whole lot more.

Our fall New England Rails and Sails tour, which includes four rail excursions and three scenic cruises will be Oct 7-12. We begin by flying into Boston and then experiencing the entire area, including the White Mountains and the seaside. A complete brochure is now available.

Names drawn from our sign-ups include: Chandra Gilles, Mary Bellrichard, and Barb Selmecki. These are posted on our office window and winners will be notified by email.

Our office hours at the Senior Center are 9:30 a.m. to non Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Stop by to pick up more of our travel itineraries.