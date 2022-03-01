Empty Bowls: A fundraiser for food insecurity

The Riverland Community College Foundation will be hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 24, to fight food insecurity for students.

The event is a partnership between Riverland’s ceramics program and Riverland Foundation. The event will feature one-of-a-kind “empty bowls” created by Riverland’s ceramic students and faculty to build awareness about food insecurity issues. Advance tickets are necessary and available for sale at www.riverland.edu/emptybowls.

Participants will be able to walk through the interactive educational experience to learn about food insecurity and how Riverland is supporting students, pick-up a take-and-go lunch including choice of soup and choose a piece of pottery to take home.

“This event is an opportunity to invite the community to support Riverland students and learn about how we are fighting food insecurity on our campus. Building the event around student-created “empty bowls” is a great visual representation of what hunger may look like.

When students have food insecurity it affects their ability to focus on their education. This event will raise funds that allow the Foundation to provide meaningful support to Riverland students who face this and other challenges that are barriers to their success,” said Janelle Koepke, Dean of Institutional Advancement/Executive Director of Riverland Foundation.

Full experience tickets, including a piece of pottery, cost $30 per person and meal only tickets cost $20 per person. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Proceeds will go to the Student Success Initiative Fund to support Riverland students facing food insecurity. Visit www.riverland.edu/emptybowls or call 1-507-433-0341 to purchase tickets or to learn more about this event.