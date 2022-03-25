Ellis Middle School Drama Club presents ‘Shrek the Musical, Jr.’

By Rhonda Regan

Ellis Middle School Drama Club Director

The Ellis Middle School Drama club is excited to present their second production of the year, “Shrek the Musical, Jr.,” this Friday and Saturday at Ellis Middle School.

Show times are 7 p.m. both nights, and tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and 5 and under are free.

“Shrek the Musical, Jr.” is based on the 2001 movie and became a Broadway production in 2008. Familiar characters such as Shrek, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and Donkey are joined by classic fairytale creatures as they dance and sing in the magical land of Duloc. The musical features new songs that tell the story of Shrek and Fiona’s realization of their love for each other. Music was produced by Jeanine Tesori, and the play and lyrics were written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

The cast is comprised entirely of seventh and eighth graders at the middle school and features veteran performers that are familiar to Austin theater audiences. The show is directed by Rhonda Regan (managing the play and cast) and Nicholas Lane (set design and construction) with musical direction under Nathan Berthelsen, all teachers at the middle school.

Our students have worked tremendously hard on the production and are very excited to be able to share it with the Austin community. Again, shows are Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. in the Ellis Middle School auditorium. Be sure to come on out for a great time and show your support for all our wonderful cast and crew!

Cast

Shrek…………………………………………………………..J.B. Holtorf

Young Fiona………………………………………………Aubrey Ruzek

Teen Fiona…………………………………………………….Dori Olana

Princess Fiona……………………………………….Alice Osmonson

Mama Ogre……………………………………………….Madelyn Sash

Papa Ogre…………………………………………………….Hex Conner

Little Ogre……………………………………..Brigitte Morales Parra

Storyteller 1…………………………………………………..Alexa Kraft

Storyteller 2…………………………………………..Cameron Swank

Storyteller 3…………………………………………………Ajuda Akane

Captain of the Guards……………………………….Adriana Castro

Pinocchio…………………………………………………….Hannah Fail

Big Bad Wolf………………………………………………Luka Chumba

Pig 1…………………………………………………………..Sydney Rupe

Pig 2……………………………………………………….Ashlyn Johnson

Pig 3…………………………………………..Abernathy Wradislavsky

Wicked Witch……………………………….Heidy Bautista Bautista

Peter Pan………………………………………………………..Dori Olana

Ugly Duckling…………………………………………………Faith Erath

Mama Bear………………………………………………….Danica Helle

Papa Bear………………………………………………Eric Juarez Valle

Baby Bear………………………………………………………Paitru Hoo

Donkey………………………………………………………Moyra Voight

Lord Farquaad…………………………………………….C.J. Turcotte

Gingy………………………………………………………..Alex Banuelos

Puss in Boots………………………………………………C.J. Turcotte

Knight 1…………………………………………………Ashlyn Strampe

Knight 2………………………………………………………Hex Conner

Knight 3………………………………………..Brigette Morales Parra

Knight 4………………………………………Sarai Hernandez Garcia

Drago………………………………………………………..Hannah Zerke

Pied Piper…………………………………..Abernathy Wradislavsky

Bishop………………………………………………………Aubrey Ruzek

Dwarf…………………………………………………………Cassie Voeltz

Guards………………………………Jude Borcherding, Kai Holtorf

Tech Crew

Monika Bissen, Jude Borcherding, Cazen Crews, Taliyah Flood, Megan Grush, Kai Holtorf, Anika Keyes, Allison Leeman, Brenna Lundquist, Gavin Mayers, Ava Monroy