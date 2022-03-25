Ellis Middle School Drama Club presents ‘Shrek the Musical, Jr.’
Published 2:06 pm Friday, March 25, 2022
By Rhonda Regan
Ellis Middle School Drama Club Director
The Ellis Middle School Drama club is excited to present their second production of the year, “Shrek the Musical, Jr.,” this Friday and Saturday at Ellis Middle School.
Show times are 7 p.m. both nights, and tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and 5 and under are free.
“Shrek the Musical, Jr.” is based on the 2001 movie and became a Broadway production in 2008. Familiar characters such as Shrek, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and Donkey are joined by classic fairytale creatures as they dance and sing in the magical land of Duloc. The musical features new songs that tell the story of Shrek and Fiona’s realization of their love for each other. Music was produced by Jeanine Tesori, and the play and lyrics were written by David Lindsay-Abaire.
The cast is comprised entirely of seventh and eighth graders at the middle school and features veteran performers that are familiar to Austin theater audiences. The show is directed by Rhonda Regan (managing the play and cast) and Nicholas Lane (set design and construction) with musical direction under Nathan Berthelsen, all teachers at the middle school.
Our students have worked tremendously hard on the production and are very excited to be able to share it with the Austin community. Again, shows are Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. in the Ellis Middle School auditorium. Be sure to come on out for a great time and show your support for all our wonderful cast and crew!
Cast
Shrek…………………………………………………………..J.B. Holtorf
Young Fiona………………………………………………Aubrey Ruzek
Teen Fiona…………………………………………………….Dori Olana
Princess Fiona……………………………………….Alice Osmonson
Mama Ogre……………………………………………….Madelyn Sash
Papa Ogre…………………………………………………….Hex Conner
Little Ogre……………………………………..Brigitte Morales Parra
Storyteller 1…………………………………………………..Alexa Kraft
Storyteller 2…………………………………………..Cameron Swank
Storyteller 3…………………………………………………Ajuda Akane
Captain of the Guards……………………………….Adriana Castro
Pinocchio…………………………………………………….Hannah Fail
Big Bad Wolf………………………………………………Luka Chumba
Pig 1…………………………………………………………..Sydney Rupe
Pig 2……………………………………………………….Ashlyn Johnson
Pig 3…………………………………………..Abernathy Wradislavsky
Wicked Witch……………………………….Heidy Bautista Bautista
Peter Pan………………………………………………………..Dori Olana
Ugly Duckling…………………………………………………Faith Erath
Mama Bear………………………………………………….Danica Helle
Papa Bear………………………………………………Eric Juarez Valle
Baby Bear………………………………………………………Paitru Hoo
Donkey………………………………………………………Moyra Voight
Lord Farquaad…………………………………………….C.J. Turcotte
Gingy………………………………………………………..Alex Banuelos
Puss in Boots………………………………………………C.J. Turcotte
Knight 1…………………………………………………Ashlyn Strampe
Knight 2………………………………………………………Hex Conner
Knight 3………………………………………..Brigette Morales Parra
Knight 4………………………………………Sarai Hernandez Garcia
Drago………………………………………………………..Hannah Zerke
Pied Piper…………………………………..Abernathy Wradislavsky
Bishop………………………………………………………Aubrey Ruzek
Dwarf…………………………………………………………Cassie Voeltz
Guards………………………………Jude Borcherding, Kai Holtorf
Tech Crew
Monika Bissen, Jude Borcherding, Cazen Crews, Taliyah Flood, Megan Grush, Kai Holtorf, Anika Keyes, Allison Leeman, Brenna Lundquist, Gavin Mayers, Ava Monroy