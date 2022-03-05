Edwin L. Eppler, 78

Edwin “Ed” LeRoy Eppler, age 78, died Feb. 26, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

Ed was born on April 26, 1943 in Ray, Arizona, to Lloyd and Emma “Fae” Currence Eppler. He graduated high school in Curtland, New Mexico and went to college in Durango, Colorado.

He was a carpenter most of his life and worked at the Oak Park Mall in Austin among many other local projects. Also in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Florida with his brother Kelly. He married Linda M. Rockwell at Open Bible Church in 1971. Together they had three children: David (Kristie) Eppler, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Shawn Eppler, of Reno, Nevada and Shelly Eppler of Austin. Along with nine grandchildren: Tristian, Olivia, Embrie, Allie, Abby, Maria, Isabel, Sophia and Siena.

Ed loved to watch football and baseball with family. He was a natural born storyteller or had a joke to tell to everyone and anyone. Ed loved his family and friends and always left them with a smile or a laugh.

He loved the Lord and always took his family to church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Emma Currence and “Ted” Eppler (Stepfather) and brother Kelly. Brother-in-law Leonard Buchanan, Aunt Bertha, uncles and cousins.

Ed had a heart of gold and maintained his sense of humor to the end. He will be dearly missed. We will be sharing his stories and witty jokes all of our lives.

He is served by his wife Linda, sons David and Shaun, daughter Shelly, sister Mary, brother-in-laws Garet and Kelly Rockwell and nine grandchildren.

Prayers, services and singing were held around the bed with Pastor David Simerson and family. A memorial service to follow in the spring and internment in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.