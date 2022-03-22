Education Briefs
Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022
University of Minnesota Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Austin
Jordyn Aakre, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Trenton Brown, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Connor Byram, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Shenali DeSilva, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
Chloe Guttormson, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Vy Hoang, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Ethan Johnson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Ava Jovaag, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
Jo-Ann La, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Emma Lenway, Junior, School of Nursing
Lilly Nystel, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Hannah Ryks, Junior, Col of Food, Agr and Nat Res Sci
Emily Sayles, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Katie Shin, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
Micha Weber, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Noah Zimmerman, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
Grand Meadow
Andrew Arndorfer, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Maxwell Jech, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Michael Stevens, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Le Roy
Matthew Scaglione, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Jacob Stephens, Junior, College of Liberal Arts