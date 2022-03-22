Education Briefs

University of Minnesota Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Austin

Jordyn Aakre, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Trenton Brown, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Connor Byram, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Shenali DeSilva, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

Chloe Guttormson, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Vy Hoang, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Ethan Johnson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Ava Jovaag, Freshman, Carlson School of Management

Jo-Ann La, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Emma Lenway, Junior, School of Nursing

Lilly Nystel, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Hannah Ryks, Junior, Col of Food, Agr and Nat Res Sci

Emily Sayles, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Katie Shin, Freshman, Carlson School of Management

Micha Weber, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Noah Zimmerman, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

Grand Meadow

Andrew Arndorfer, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Maxwell Jech, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Michael Stevens, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Le Roy

Matthew Scaglione, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Jacob Stephens, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

