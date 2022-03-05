Education Briefs
Published 6:37 pm Friday, March 4, 2022
University of Minnesota-Rochester Fall 2021 Chancellor’s List
Adams
Kate Helgeson
South Central College Fall 2021 Dean’s and President’s List
Austin
Jonathan Herron, Dean’s List and President’s List
Katelyn Sarkar, President’s List
South Dakota State University Summer and Fall 2021 graduates
Blooming Prairie
Andrew James Becker, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Grand Meadow
Masie Rosę Voigt, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.