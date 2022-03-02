Eberhart poetry finalists named
Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Austin Public Schools has announced the 2021-2022 Eberhart Poetry Contest finalists.
All finalists and their families are invited to attend the Night of Poetry at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Historic Hormel Home.
The finalists from each building will read their poems during the event.
School winners will be announced after all poems are shared. Certificates and awards will also be presented.
Accommodations will be made if a finalist is uncomfortable attending due to COVID-19. This event will be livestreamed. The link will be found on the district website.
Finalists are announced in alphabetical order with their grade designated in parenthesis.
Woodson Kindergarten Center
Novalee Basurto (K)
Ingrid Williams (K)
Banfield Elementary School
Gabrien Levisen (4)
Hadley Levisen (2)
Brianna Morrison (2)
Neveln Elementary School
Christina Meh (4)
Jacey Olsen (2)
Patrick (Kane) Whalen (4)
Southgate Elementary School
Olivia Baskin (1)
Carter McRae (3)
Louisa Sorenson (4)
Sumner Elementary School
Messiah Ari-Paul (2)
Julia Na (1)
Randy Velasco Montelongo (3)
I.J. Holton Intermediate School
Miley Basurto (6)
Eva Taylor (6)
Samuel Vortherms (6)
Ellis Middle School
Erin Adamson (7)
Aubrey Ruzek (7)
Enar Zaki (7)
Austin High School
Mary Eich (11)
Lesley Orozco Martinez (12)
Derek Wynn (12)