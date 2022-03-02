Eberhart poetry finalists named

Austin Public Schools has announced the 2021-2022 Eberhart Poetry Contest finalists.

All finalists and their families are invited to attend the Night of Poetry at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Historic Hormel Home.

The finalists from each building will read their poems during the event.

School winners will be announced after all poems are shared. Certificates and awards will also be presented.

Accommodations will be made if a finalist is uncomfortable attending due to COVID-19. This event will be livestreamed. The link will be found on the district website.

Finalists are announced in alphabetical order with their grade designated in parenthesis.

Woodson Kindergarten Center

Novalee Basurto (K)

Ingrid Williams (K)

Banfield Elementary School

Gabrien Levisen (4)

Hadley Levisen (2)

Brianna Morrison (2)

Neveln Elementary School

Christina Meh (4)

Jacey Olsen (2)

Patrick (Kane) Whalen (4)

Southgate Elementary School

Olivia Baskin (1)

Carter McRae (3)

Louisa Sorenson (4)

Sumner Elementary School

Messiah Ari-Paul (2)

Julia Na (1)

Randy Velasco Montelongo (3)

I.J. Holton Intermediate School

Miley Basurto (6)

Eva Taylor (6)

Samuel Vortherms (6)

Ellis Middle School

Erin Adamson (7)

Aubrey Ruzek (7)

Enar Zaki (7)

Austin High School

Mary Eich (11)

Lesley Orozco Martinez (12)

Derek Wynn (12)