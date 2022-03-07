Doreen Meyer

Age 90 of Maple Grove, MN formerly of Austin, MN, passed away on March 4, 2022. Doreen was born in Stanford Township to Harry & Ruth Lemke. She grew up in Crown, MN and graduated from St. Francis High School. After high school she went on to work for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. Doreen & her husband, Henry raised their family in Austin, Minnesota where Doreen was active in her church in various roles – a few being a Sunday School Teacher, Befriender, member of the Stephen’s Ministry and more. Later in life, she went on to obtain her Associates Degree from Austin Community College and worked as a tutor with the Laubach adult literacy program. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, playing cards, & travelling; but most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Doreen is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; siblings, Duane & Harriet Lemke. Survived by sons, Matthew (Kim) Mayer & Marcus (Amy) Turany-Mayer; grandchildren, Benjamin (Elly) & Jessica Mayer; siblings, Donna Schleif & Darlene Lemke; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Visitation at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel (13745 Reimer Dr., Maple Grove, MN 55311) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service at Maple Grove Lutheran Church (9251 Elm Creek Blvd. N.) Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton, MN on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 AM.

Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-416-0016 www.kozlakradulovich.com