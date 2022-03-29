Daryl & Beverlee Moenke

Formerly of Cottage Grove. After 59 years of marriage, Beverlee & Daryl passed away peacefully within one week of each other. They are survived by daughters, Sara Moenke & Laura (Jim) Borofka; grandchildren, Adam (Alicia) Rood, Aaron Rood, Andrew Rood, Lucy & Audrey Borofka; great-grandchildren, Matthew & Kingstyn Rood; Beverlee’s brothers, Chuck & Frank Vlasaty; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Preceded in death by parents, Maynard & Marie Moenke, Leon & Dorothy Vlasaty; Beverlee’s brother, Jerry Vlasaty.

Beverlee & Daryl both grew up in Austin, Minnesota and graduated from Austin High School.

Beverlee was a longtime AAA Minneapolis employee and was always active in her church. Beverlee enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing & her cabin but most of all adored spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Daryl was a history buff, he especially enjoyed reading about WW II and presidential biographies. He thought attending church was important and he enjoyed grilling, fishing, college choral music and watching sports on TV. He retired after 30 years with Prudential in insurance sales & management.

Memorial service at Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel (1385 – 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN) Sunday, April 3rd at 2 PM with visitation one hour prior. www.kozlakradulovich.com