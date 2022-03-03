County facilities staff honored for work during pandemic

The Mower County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday proclaimed March 1, 2022 as Facilities Staff Appreciation Day for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proclamation honored Facilities Supervisor Jason Murphy, Facilities Technicians Bob Bailey and Jim Sauer and Facilities Custodian Traci Kasse for their efforts during the pandemic, which required extra steps in order to keep county facilities clean and safe.

“They are the Mount Rushmore of Mower County,” said Director of Correctional Services Steve King. “They do their job absolutely professionally and they do it with such kindness. What a great recognition for this group of people. They deserve all of the credit in the world.”

The proclamation lauds the four for their dedication to keeping buildings open and making it easier for agencies like Health and Human Services to continue doing what they needed to do in order to meet the needs of the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, our maintenance team instantly stepped up to the plate,” said HHS Director Crystal Peterson in a slide presentation honoring the facilities staff, played during the board meeting. “Plans were made to make shields so our staff could feel protected while continuing to serve the public. Traci was on top of increased cleaning kits for our essential services clients. They all helped pitch in when we had our COVID clinics. They helped to set up, tear down, create ‘exam rooms’ and hauled the trailer with supplies to wherever we needed it. It is safe to say we couldn’t have done our clinics without them. I am so happy we are honoring them, they deserve it.”

Not only did staff pick up extra duties internally, they also took over custodial duties of Cedar Valley Services who had to temporarily stop because of the pandemic. Those duties included work at both the Government Center and the Justice Center.

“Whereas, the work of MCFS over the past two years kept the doors of the county open and our community safer, healthier, and productive throughout months of unparalleled global transition,” the proclamation read.