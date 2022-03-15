Counties awarded funds

The Minnesota State Set-Aside Committee for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has recommended funds be awarded to Mower County for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act).

These federal funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security-FEMA and used for people with emergency needs.

The local board determines how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be a:

• Non profit;

• Have a checking account and accounting system;

• Practice non-discrimination;

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and

• Have a voluntary board if private, not-for-profit.

Qualifying organizations may apply by April 1.

Anyone wishing more information about EFSP and how to apply for funding should contact Paulette Huntley, Mower Council for the Handicapped, Inc. 2103 14th St NE, Austin, MN 507-433-9609.