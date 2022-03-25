Convictions: March 13-20

Published 6:58 pm Friday, March 25, 2022

By Daily Herald

— McKenzie Mae House, 33, Minneapolis, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fleeing peace officer in a motor vehicle. She must follow several conditions.

— Jeramiah David Krebsbach, 33, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor false name to peace officer. He was given credit for 88 days served.

— Ashley Michele Ozuna, 35, Garden City, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not small amount of marijuana. He was give credit for two days served.

