Convictions: Feb. 20-27

Roger Dean Diggins, 67, Austin has been sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony violation of order for protection. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison.

Natali Michael Fadol Mangala, 53, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 309 days in jail. She was given credit for 56 days served.

Christopher Eric Oleson, 22, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree burglary. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison.

Thomas Irvin Percival, 55, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for fifth degree drugs-possession. He must follow several conditions.

Nathaniel Gerome Davenport, 20, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for felony aid/abet first degree aggravated robbery-possess dangerous weapon and 57 months for felony first degree aggravated robbery-possess dangerous weapon. Sentences to to run concurrently.