CommUNITY Faces in New Spaces to perform joint show

The Northwestern Singers and Riverland College Choir continue their season of CommUNITY by partnering with MacPhail Center for Music musicians to present a concert at the MacPhail recital hall from 7-8 p.m. this Friday.

The music includes something for everyone; classic choral, African American gospel, Sondheim, Broadway and more.

Representing MacPhail will be their percussion ensemble, select instrumental students and percussion faculty members Cheryl Berglund, William Arnold and Paul Babcock.

Proceeds will benefit MacPhail, Riverland and NWS.

Tickets are $10 for adults, available at riverland.edu/tickets. Admission is free for all students. Seating is limited so tickets may be available at the door.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

CommUNITY Faces

is new Places

Northwestern Singers/Riverland College Choir/McPhail

DATE: Friday, March 25

TIME: 7-8 p.m.

WHERE: MacPhail Center for Music – 205 4th Ave, Suite B

COST: $10 adults, available at riverland.edu/tickets. Admission is free for all students. Seating is limited. Tickets may be available at the door