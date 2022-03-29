Cole Jarod Bauer

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Cole J. Bauer passed away in his home at the age of 35.

Cole was born on May 28, 1986 in Austin, MN to Richard and Nona (Johnson) Bauer. Growing up in Austin, MN he enjoyed time with friends, caring for the family’s many pets, and adventuring in the outdoors. From a young age, Cole adored passing time in nature, spending full days on his pontoon whenever he could, boating and fishing. Cole was very proud of his 4 years of work as a Human Service Technician assisting people with disabilities, and always cherished the opportunity to help people. He also spent nearly 10 years as a member of the Mapleview Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter, finding purpose and engagement with the physical challenge and the opportunity to give back to his community.

Cole was dedicated to his family, raising his beloved son Carter (15), and being wholeheartedly present while spending time with those he loved. He was also committed to his extended family of close friends, always willing to lend a helping hand and ear to anyone in need. Known for his big smile and compassionate heart, he will be dearly missed.

Cole is survived by his mother, Nona of Austin, MN; son, Carter of Austin; longtime partner, April Andree of Austin; and sister, Callie Strouf of Madison, WI. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bauer; and grandparents.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, April 1 at Mayer Funeral Home at 600 2nd St NW, Austin, MN 55912 from 5-7pm. Online donations can be made at the following GoFundMe fundraiser: https://gofund.me/beac44dd. Other donations, condolences, and flowers may be sent to Mayer Funeral Home at 600 2nd St. NW, Austin, MN 55912.

