Claude “CJ” Lavoie, 54

Claude “CJ” Lavoie age 54 of Camden, NJ previously of Austin, MN, passed away on November 16, 2021. CJ was born in Torrington, CT on June 23, 1967, to Willie and Darlene (Thorson) Lavoie. At age 6 the family moved back to Rose Creek, MN where he attended Southland schools, after school he moved to Austin and held many different jobs. He relocated to New Jersey where he resided until his death. CJ enjoyed fishing, camping, vacations with his family across the mid-west, he had a fondness for all animals and had many different pets throughout his lifetime. He especially liked Eagles. He was able to talk with anyone and love to reminisce when he would run in to his friends and family.

He is survived by his brother Randy (Karla) Lavoie of Auburn, WA; sister Wanda Rud of Austin, MN; sons Austin Mortenson, Jesse and Jeremy Brandl; granddaughter Shaylynn Salisbury; nieces Ashlee Rud and Megan (Clayton) Johnson. Many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Darlene Lavoie; grandparents William and Millie (Corson) Thorson; Herman & Marie (Choquette) Lavoie; Aunts Delores Baldwin & Joan Thorson.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 91 in Austin, MN on April 2, 2022 from 2-5 pm.