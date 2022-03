Bruins score a weekend sweep over Bulls

The Austin Bruins got back on track with a pair of weekend wins when they won 5-2 at North Iowa Friday and they swept the Bulls with a 2-1 win in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Ethan Robertson stopped 38 of 39 shots in net for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 4 1 – 5

Bulls 2 0 0 – 2

First period

(NI) Michael Mesic (Carter Rapalje, Greg Japchen) 6:14

(NI) Hunter Bulger (Byron Hartley, Sean Vlasich) 15:38

Second period

(A) Anthony Menghini (Walter Zacher, Xavier Jean-Louis) 7:35

(A) Jack Malinski (power play) Jens Richards, Tyler Ryder)

(A) Nick Catalano (short handed) (Carson Riddle) 11:52

(A) Michal Jasenec (Ocean Wallace, Damon Furuseth) 12:56

Third period

(A) Walter Zacher (Austin Salini, Sutter Muzzatti) (empty net) 18:18

SCORING SUMMARY

Bulls 0 1 0 – 1

Austin 1 1 0 – 2

First period

(A) Alex Trombley (Zacher, Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 6:59

Second period

(A) Zacher (Therien Thiesing, Catalano) (power play) 16:54

(NI) Greg Japchen (Mesic) 19:11

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 36; Bulls – 36

Power plays: Austin 1-for-3; Bulls – 0-for-6

Shots: Austin – 33; Bulls – 26