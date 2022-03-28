Bruins get a split in Aberdeen

The Austin Bruins split a pair of games at Aberdeen over the weekend when they beat the Wings (29-20-3-2 overall) 4-3 in overtime Friday, before losing 3-1 on Saturday.

Carson Riddle scored the game-winner in OT on Friday for Austin (27-23-2-3 overall).

Austin is currently in third place in the NAHL Central Division.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 2 1 — 4

Aberdeen 2 1 0 0 — 3

First period

(AB) Anthony Galante (Adam Shuchart) 4:05

(A) Austin Salani (Sutter Muzzatti, Therien Thiesing) 12:26

(AB) Jacob Bosse (Cade Nielson) 14:28

Second period

(AB) Cade Neilson (Jacob Bosse) :16

Third period

(A) Muzzatti (Thiesing, Carson Riddle) 13:43

(A) Walter Zacher (Carlson Riddle, Muzzatti) 14:20

OT

(A) Caron Riddle (Jens Richards, John Larkin) :43

Shots: Austin — 31; Aberdeen — 36

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-1; Aberdeen 0-for-3

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 0 — 1

Aberdeen 1 0 2 — 3

First period

(A) Riddle (Austin Salani, Muzzatti) 11:07

(AB) Will Gilson (Patrick O’Connell, Kyle Gaffney) (power play) 15:18

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(AB) Neilson (Ronan Walsh) 3:02

(AB) Dominic Schimizzi (Cade Neilson, Jackson Lee) 16:49

Shots: Austin — 19; Aberdeen — 25

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-4; Aberdeen — 1-for-5