Bruins get a split in Aberdeen
Published 3:44 pm Monday, March 28, 2022
The Austin Bruins split a pair of games at Aberdeen over the weekend when they beat the Wings (29-20-3-2 overall) 4-3 in overtime Friday, before losing 3-1 on Saturday.
Carson Riddle scored the game-winner in OT on Friday for Austin (27-23-2-3 overall).
Austin is currently in third place in the NAHL Central Division.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 0 2 1 — 4
Aberdeen 2 1 0 0 — 3
First period
(AB) Anthony Galante (Adam Shuchart) 4:05
(A) Austin Salani (Sutter Muzzatti, Therien Thiesing) 12:26
(AB) Jacob Bosse (Cade Nielson) 14:28
Second period
(AB) Cade Neilson (Jacob Bosse) :16
Third period
(A) Muzzatti (Thiesing, Carson Riddle) 13:43
(A) Walter Zacher (Carlson Riddle, Muzzatti) 14:20
OT
(A) Caron Riddle (Jens Richards, John Larkin) :43
Shots: Austin — 31; Aberdeen — 36
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-1; Aberdeen 0-for-3
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 0 0 — 1
Aberdeen 1 0 2 — 3
First period
(A) Riddle (Austin Salani, Muzzatti) 11:07
(AB) Will Gilson (Patrick O’Connell, Kyle Gaffney) (power play) 15:18
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(AB) Neilson (Ronan Walsh) 3:02
(AB) Dominic Schimizzi (Cade Neilson, Jackson Lee) 16:49
Shots: Austin — 19; Aberdeen — 25
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-4; Aberdeen — 1-for-5