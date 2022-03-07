Bruins drop two to Minot

The Austin Bruins lost a pair of games in Minot over the weekend as the Minotauros (26-22-1-1 overalL) won 2-1 in a shootout Friday and Minot won 4-1 on Saturday.

Minot’s Trevor Stachowiak scored a third period equalizer in Friday’s loss and the Minotauros scored two goals to Austin’s one goal in the shootout.

The Bruins (23-21-2-3 overall) have now lost nine straight and they have 11 games remaining in the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 0 0 — 1

Minot 0 0 1 0 1 — 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Caron Riddle (Walter Zacher, Sutter Muzzatti) 6:45

Third period

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Jack Brown, Nate Mann) 1:32

OT

No scoring

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 — 1

Minot 1 3 0 — 4

First period

(M) Colby Joseph (Sam Saccone, Dean Schwenninger) 12:23

Second period

(M) Stachowiak (Nicholas O’Hanisain, Nikolai Charchenko) 8:36

(M) Charchenko (Zack Simon) 8:36

(A) Riddle (Muzzatti, Austin Salani) 17:22

Third period

No scoring