Bruins drop two to Minot
Published 2:31 pm Monday, March 7, 2022
The Austin Bruins lost a pair of games in Minot over the weekend as the Minotauros (26-22-1-1 overalL) won 2-1 in a shootout Friday and Minot won 4-1 on Saturday.
Minot’s Trevor Stachowiak scored a third period equalizer in Friday’s loss and the Minotauros scored two goals to Austin’s one goal in the shootout.
The Bruins (23-21-2-3 overall) have now lost nine straight and they have 11 games remaining in the season.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Minot 0 0 1 0 1 — 2
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Caron Riddle (Walter Zacher, Sutter Muzzatti) 6:45
Third period
(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Jack Brown, Nate Mann) 1:32
OT
No scoring
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 0 — 1
Minot 1 3 0 — 4
First period
(M) Colby Joseph (Sam Saccone, Dean Schwenninger) 12:23
Second period
(M) Stachowiak (Nicholas O’Hanisain, Nikolai Charchenko) 8:36
(M) Charchenko (Zack Simon) 8:36
(A) Riddle (Muzzatti, Austin Salani) 17:22
Third period
No scoring