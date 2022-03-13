Blue Devils finish in fifth place

The No. 1 seeded Riverland Community College men’s basketball team finished in fifth place in the nation after it beat No. 3 seeded Rhode Island 77-75 in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament in Rockford, Illinois Saturday.

Lajarrion Spinks had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Blue Devils (31-2 overall).

RCC scoring: Lajarrion Spinks, 20; Cleveland Bedgood, 13; Ethan Clavero, 11; Joe Burgos, 10; Trayvon Smith, 7; Boomer Jock, 6; Dominik Bangu, 5; Jamarai Magee, 3; Malik Cooper, 2