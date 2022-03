The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team had its season end in a 77-44 loss at Lake City Friday.

Drew Kittelson had 24 points for BP and he finishes his career with over 1,000 points.

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 24; Colin Jordison, 11; Zach Hein, 3; Brady Kittelson, 2; Payton Frosted, 2