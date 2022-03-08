Bertha M. Hanson, 93

Bertha Maxine Hanson, 93, of Austin, Minnesota, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her home.

Bertha was born on October 30, 1928 in Austin, Minnesota to Florian and Ruby (Wilson) Lee. In 1948, Bertha married Norman Hanson at St. Olaf in Austin; they were married for 55 years. She worked as a secretary and librarian for Austin Public Schools until her retirement in 1988.

Bertha enjoyed a very busy life, successfully raising 4 sons, while also spending time traveling around the United States; she especially enjoyed Hawaii and many happy days in Nisswa, Minnesota. She lived a devoted and active life, often enjoying water aerobics at the YMCA and spending as much time as possible with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, parents Florian and Ruby Lee.

Bertha is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Steve Hanson & Wendy Ulrich, Nisswa, Minnesota; Roderick & Joann Hanson, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota; Donald & Patricia Hanson, Victoria, Minnesota; Thomas & Debbie Hanson, Austin, Minnesota; 6 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law: Ramona & Leo Kerling, Austin, Minnesota; Many Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 11th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with Reverend Madison Chelberg officiating. Visitation will be at the church for one hour before the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.