Barbara A. Francis, 91

Barbara Ann (Rosenow) Francis, 91, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin.

Barbara Ann was born November 17, 1930 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Ortwin and Catherine (Bower) Rosenow. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle, Minnesota. She graduated from Grey Eagle High School with the Class of 1948. Barbara was united in marriage to Joyce “Jack” Francis on August 5, 1950.

Throughout her life, Barb enjoyed being with family and friends. She participated in bowling leagues and was inducted into the Austin Bowling Hall of Fame. She was a volunteer at St. Mark’s Living and was recognized for her help as Volunteer of the Year at St. Mark’s and Mower County. Her favorite activities included road trips, outdoor events, playing cards, competitive sports as a participant & spectator, and being with people.

She was also a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and was active in WELCA. Barb was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Little Sauk, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Ortwin Rosenow; husband, Joyce “Jack” Francis; brother, Robert Rosenow; and daughter-in-law, Carol Francis.

Barbara is survived by her sons: Michael Francis (Kathryn Benson) of Long Beach, Mississippi, Thomas Francis of St. Peter, Minnesota; grandchildren: Joel Francis of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Mariana Francis Wenneson (Justin) of Mankato, Minnesota; sister: Caroline (Harry) Kotz of Long Prairie, Minnesota; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 10th at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Patrick Ziems officiating. Visitation will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Wednesday, March 9th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and will continue on Thursday afternoon for one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be designated to St. Mark’s Living – Activity Fund or to Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Condolences may be express to the family at clasenjordan.com.