AYB girls take second place in MYAS Grade State Tournament

Published 2:22 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Girls Youth Basketball fourth grade team placed second place at the MYAS Grade State Tournament – 4th tier recently.
Pictured, from left, Andrew Erichson, Anna Obaya Lual, Claire Donicht, Calle Osgood, Jenna Hillier, Rachel Napton, Jade Erichson, Anna Asmus, Harper Hovland, Ella Clausman, Emily Mason, Emily Hovland. Austin finished its season with a record of 17-5 overall. Photo Provided

More RSS General

County facilities staff honored for work during pandemic

Packer adaptive bowlers will open season on March 7

Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast

Packer girls crush Falcons

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections