AYB girls take second place in MYAS Grade State Tournament
Published 2:22 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022
The Austin Girls Youth Basketball fourth grade team placed second place at the MYAS Grade State Tournament – 4th tier recently.
Pictured, from left, Andrew Erichson, Anna Obaya Lual, Claire Donicht, Calle Osgood, Jenna Hillier, Rachel Napton, Jade Erichson, Anna Asmus, Harper Hovland, Ella Clausman, Emily Mason, Emily Hovland. Austin finished its season with a record of 17-5 overall. Photo Provided