Austin’s season comes to an end in loss to St. Cloud in consolation round

The Austin boys basketball team had its season end as it lost to St. Cloud Tech (30-10 overall) by a score of 68-63 in the Minnesota Class AAA consolation round at the University of Concordia in St. Paul Wednesday.

Jack Lang put up 16 points for the Packers (17-14 overall) and Gage Manahan finished with 11 points, six rebounds and seven steals.

Austin 32 31 – 63

SCT 26 42 – 68

Austin scoring: Jack Lang, 16; Cham Okey, 11; Gage Manahan, 11; Victor Idris, 10; Ater Manyuon, 7; Kaden Murley, 4; Jared Lillemon, 2; Dane Mitchell, 2