Austin woman injured in Wednesday morning crash

An Austin woman was transported to a Rochester hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 early Wednesday morning.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, 31-year-old Stormmie Lynnette Corporon, was eastbound on I-90 when the Chevy Avalanche she was driving left the roadway and rolled in the ditch.

The report states roads were snow and ice covered.

Corporon was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Ambulance and the Dexter Fire Department responded.