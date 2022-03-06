Area wrestlers miss out on the podium at state meet

Six area wrestlers wrapped up their season at the Minnesota State Wrestling Meet in Xcel Energy Center Saturday.

Austin’s Lathan Wilson finished in seventh place after he lost to Lincoln Vick of Waconia in the consolation round by a score of 5-0 at 126 pounds.

Christian Luthe of GMLO lost his final match when he was pinned by Marcus Peterson of United North Central at 285.

Cohen Wiste lost his consolation back match at 138 pounds to Mitchell Mallak of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead by a score of 6-2.

Tyler Archer of Westfield lost his final match to Jaedin Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo on a 4-1 decision at 170.

Bo Zweiner of Westfield was knocked off by Gavin Alberts of LPGE-Browerville in a 5-0 loss at 120.

Cade Christianson of Westfield was eliminated when he lost 3-2 to Nate Bobendrier of Pipestone at 138