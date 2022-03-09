Area soil health seminars to be held this month

A pair of events are scheduled to be held in March that will look at cover crops and soil health.

On Thursday, Understanding Soil Health will be held at two different locations: 9 a.m. to noon in Dodge Center at 35 East Main Street and 2-5 p.m. in St. Charles at 830 Whitewater Avenue.

The two events will feature Dr. Anna Cates, Minnesota’s first state soil health specialist in the Minnesota Office for Soil Health, and Dean Sponheim, a fourth generation farmer from Mitchell County, Iowa and who is known as the “Accidental Conservationist.”

At each location there will be a 15-minute welcome from Soil and Watershed Conservation Districts, and then presentations from Cates and Sponheim for an hour and 15 minutes and a final 15-minute Q&A.

For more information contact Angela White at 1-507-328-7139.

And then at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 at the North American Farm and Power Show, there will be a Cover Crops 201 presentation.

The event will take place at Owatonna’s Steele County Four Season Center and will feature Andy Linder, who helps run the Linder Family Farms near Easton, Amos Troester, an agronomist, and Tina Troester, an agriculturalist and strategist. All three will discuss the positive results of using cover crops to improve soil health.