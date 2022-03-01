Anthony “Tony” Crumb, 47

Anthony Mark Crumb, 47, of Rose Creek, MN, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, February 28, 2022 surrounded by his family at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Anthony was born in Austin, MN to Mark and Elizabeth Crumb. Tony was a loving father and son. He loved spending time with his sons snowmobiling, boating, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, hiking in Forestville State Park, and working in his shop helping his boys learn how to work on their outdoor toys. He worked for Weis Builders in Rochester for many years as a project superintendent.

He is preceded in death by his father Mark Crumb, grandparents, Maxon & Isabel Crumb and grandmother Joan List.

Tony is survived by his sons: Tyler Crumb (Allie Miland), Spring Valley, MN; Cody Crumb, Rochester, MN; Gregory Crumb, Rose Creek, MN; brother: Casey Crumb, Austin, MN; mother: Becky Crumb, Austin, MN; grandfather: Richard List, Austin, MN; and special friend: Shannon Wilhelm, Rose Creek, MN.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Friday, March 4th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. A private family service will be held.